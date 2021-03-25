Live

10/1: Secret Service director resigns over security lapses; Pacific walrus face growing threat

Secret Service Director Julia Pierson is gone after a series of dangerous and embarrassing lapses in presidential protection. Her support declined even further after the revelation that a security contractor carrying a gun was allowed on an elevator with the president during a recent visit at the CDC in Atlanta; and, the World Wildlife Fund put out an alarming report saying the planet's animal population has been cut in half in the past 40 years -- partially from climate change. Carter Evans reports the Pacific walrus is among the animals being threatened as ice continues to melt.
