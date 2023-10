Here Comes the Sun

Emergency alert test will sound Oct. 4 on all U.S. cellphones

Man nears settlement with bars that served driver accused of killing bride

Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint in Washington

3 killed in shooting at mall in Bangkok; 14-year-old suspect held

A timeline of Charlotte Sena's disappearance and how she was found

Trump returns to court for Day 2 of civil fraud trial in New York

House to take up Gaetz's motion to oust McCarthy as speaker

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty at arraignment on felony gun charges

Suspect charged with kidnapping 9-year-old from New York campground

Rep. Matt Gaetz triggers vote to oust Kevin McCarthy from his role as House speaker; Federal Communications Commission issues first-ever fine for space debris

