10 dead after shooting at Buffalo grocery store

Ten people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday. Officials said the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, traveled more than 200 miles to carry out the racist hate crime. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
