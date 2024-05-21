Watch CBS News

1 killed when flight hits extreme turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight traveling from London encountered severe turbulence as it was approaching Thailand. A 73-year-old British man died of a possible heart attack and dozens of other passengers were injured. Kris Van Cleave reports.
