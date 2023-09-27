9/27: CBS News Mornings

Here Comes the Sun

Karen Pence: No candidate "who puts himself above" Constitution should be president

2024 Republican candidates to meet in California for second debate

House advances GOP-backed spending bills, but threat of shutdown remains

House Republicans raise questions about funds wired to Hunter Biden

Arrest made in connection to 2015 disappearance of mother of 5

Menendez pleads not guilty to federal charges in bribery case

American soldier who crossed into North Korea is back in U.S. custody

North Korea handing over U.S. soldier Travis King; Amazon sued by FTC in antitrust case.

