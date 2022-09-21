9/20: Red and Blue

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has dropped $71 billion this year

Social media challenge prompts FDA warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil

National Guard expects to miss its recruiting goals by thousands this year

U.S. task force proposes anxiety screenings for most adults

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from DOJ

Woman who accused Trump of rape plans to file sexual battery suit

Hurricane Fiona blasts Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

Special master holds first hearing in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case; Where Georgia voters stand 7 weeks before midterms.

