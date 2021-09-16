SpaceX Launch
Newsom to national Democrats: "Don't be timid" on COVID-19 response
SpaceX launches all-civilian crew on Inspiration4 mission
Malala Yousafzai says Biden has "huge responsibility" to Afghan women
"We have been failed": U.S. gymnasts testify about Larry Nassar abuse
Woman and fiancé had dispute weeks before her disappearance
Law enforcement "taking no chances" on September 18 rally at U.S. Capitol
Lawyer accused of planning his own death to turn himself in
Fauci says "no evidence" vaccines cause reproductive issues
The fight over COVID-19 booster shots heats up
9/15: Red and Blue
Biden announces moves to counter Chinese influence; DOJ files emergency order to block Texas abortion law
