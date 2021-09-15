Gavin Newsom Remains In Office
Hurricane Nicholas
Surge makes Tennessee U.S. leader in new COVID cases per capita
CBS News projects Gavin Newsom survived recall effort and will remain in office
North Korea test fires more missiles, South answers with its own test
FBI fires agent who failed to properly investigate Larry Nassar
Arizona sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Up to 700 expected to attend pro-January 6 rally Saturday
Nicki Minaj's vaccine comments creating stir as far away as U.K.
Man charged in shooting of prominent South Carolina lawyer
World Anti-Doping Agency to review athlete cannabis ban
9/15: CBSN AM
CBS News projects California Governor Gavin Newsom will stay in office; California bill takes aim at recycling symbol on products
