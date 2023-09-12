Here Comes the Sun

Virginia election candidate says leak of sex tapes "won't silence me"

Poll finds less concern about new COVID variants now than with Omicron

Remains of U.S. WWII pilot who never returned from mission identified

Hope of finding survivors in Morocco earthquake rubble fading fast

Alabama asks Supreme Court to intervene in dispute over congressional lines

McCarthy intends to back impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Libya floods leave more than 2,300 dead and 10,000 reported missing

Prison escapee armed with rifle he stole from garage, police say

9/12: CBS News Mornings U.S. explorer rescued from cave in Turkey; Justice Department suing Google in antitrust case.

