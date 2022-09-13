9/12: Red and Blue

Texas woman charged with threatening judge in Trump document case

Alabama may use untried execution method on man convicted in triple killing

CDC warns about enterovirus in kids – and risk of rare paralysis

Former Chiefs coach pleads guilty in crash that seriously injured girl

2022 Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

Russian troops "running away" from Ukraine's 2nd largest city

Queen Elizabeth II's children escort her coffin through Edinburgh

Trump lawyers oppose DOJ effort to regain access to seized documents

Over 30 Trump associates have received grand jury subpoenas

Trumps’s lawyers ask judge to block DOJ request; Election officials strengthen security for workers

