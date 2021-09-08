Sign Up For Newsletters

Fires are growing exponentially due to climate change

Some homeowners "don't have much hope" after Ida's destruction

Taliban faces defiant protests as "around 100" Americans await escape

Patients wait thousands of minutes in Texas ER: "We've never seen this"

Military has failed to address domestic violence, survivors say

India solves mystery of fever outbreak claiming lives in the south

Biden asks for billions to keep government running

U.S. Coast Guard investigating nearly 350 reported oil spills after Ida

Two 9/11 victims identified nearly 20 years later

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

Biden tours storm-damaged New York and New Jersey amid infrastructure push

Air Force failed to address domestic violence, survivor says

President Biden tours storm-damaged New York and New Jersey; Sisters honor service members lost on September 11

9/7: Red and Blue President Biden tours storm-damaged New York and New Jersey; Sisters honor service members lost on September 11

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On