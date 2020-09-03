Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"The Power Of August"
"Censorship"
Daniel Prude
Mark Zuckerberg Interview
Tom Seaver Has Died
Jessica Krug
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Daniel Prude's daughter remembers him as a "protector" and "family man"
Biden meets with family of Jacob Blake in Kenosha
DHS bulletin says Russia is "amplifying criticism" of mail voting
7 officers involved in Daniel Prude's death suspended
White college professor admits she lied about being Black
Alex Azar says vaccine timeline "has nothing to do with elections"
Trump suggests supporters illegally vote twice to test mail-in voting
Cuomo: Trump "better have an army" to walk down streets of NYC
Mike Bloomberg gives $100 million to Black medical students
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, September 3, 2020
Biden travels to Kenosha to meet with Jacob Blake’s family; Surge of mail-in voting could delay election night results
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue