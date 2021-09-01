9/1: CBSN AM

Sign Up For Newsletters

"Very small number" of Afghans prompt security concerns during evacuation

Pope Francis takes a jab at America's policy in Afghanistan

America's price tag for two decades of war: $5.8 trillion

For the Taliban, taking over was easy. Running a country won't be.

Watch Live: Top Pentagon officials hold first press conference since Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. housing 17,000 Afghan evacuees in 5 states, 40,000 overseas

Watch Live: Colorado AG speaks on investigation into Elijah McClain's death

Texas 6-week abortion ban in effect after Supreme Court stays silent

McCarthy threatens telecoms over request from January 6 committee

Watch Live: Top Pentagon officials hold first press conference since Afghan exit

Rescue crews in Louisiana search for residents stranded by Ida

"This one's really scary": Caldor Fire racing toward Lake Tahoe

U.S. housing 17,000 Afghan evacuees in 5 states, 40,000 overseas

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On