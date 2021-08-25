Afghanistan Turmoil
Haiti Earthquake
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
U.S. evacuations from Afghanistan total 82,300 in 11 days
J&J says COVID booster shot strengthens immunity
Federal aid still not getting to renters
Intelligence community delivers report on COVID origins to Biden
"Our clinics are overrun": Pediatric COVID cases spike in Mississippi
R. Kelly accuser testifies she wasn't truthful in CBS News interview
"I just want to bust out crying": Evictions put strain on tenants and law enforcement
First sentence to be handed down in Michigan governor kidnap plot
2 Congressmen secretly visited Kabul during evacuation efforts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
8/25: CBSN AM
Biden says U.S. is on pace to meet Afghanistan withdrawal deadline; Companies add COVID-19 vaccine requirements to job postings
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On