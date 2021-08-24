Afghanistan Turmoil
Haiti Earthquake
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
FDA grants Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine full approval
Military planners hope for decision soon on August 31 deadline
Mayim Bialik to guest host "Jeopardy!" after Mike Richards steps down
Proud Boys leader sentenced to 5 months in prison
R. Kelly accuser gives emotional testimony in racketeering trial
Capitol Police finds officer who fatally shot January 6 rioter acted lawfully
Biden calls on employers to require vaccines after Pfizer gets full approval
Henri leaves tens of thousands in the Northeast without power
House readies key vote amid stalemate between Pelosi and moderates
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
8/23: Red and Blue
Pfizer COVID vaccine now fully approved by FDA; Last day in office for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On