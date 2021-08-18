8/18: CBSN AM

Sign Up For Newsletters

Group asks Supreme Court to halt work on Obama presidential library

Hackers stole personal data from millions of T-Mobile customers

Methane emissions from fossil fuels worse than previously thought

Caldor Fire ravages one California town as Dixie Fire eyes another

U.S. intelligence warned Afghan forces were increasingly fragile, sources say

U.S. moves to speed up asylum process along southern border

Taliban tightens grip on Kabul as thousands of Americans wait to flee

U.S. grapples with Afghanistan withdrawal fallout; Florida schools with mask mandates could face penalties

