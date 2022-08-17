8/17: Red and Blue

CBS News App
Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in primary, says "now the real work begins"
CDC director announces shake-up of the organization, citing COVID mistakes
Many feared dead after bombing at mosque in Kabul
Weisselberg to plead guilty, could testify against Trump Org. in fraud case
Lowe's announces $55 million bonus for hourly employees to offset inflation
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash subpoena in election probe
Pence says he'd "consider" appearing before Jan. 6 committee if asked
Woman charged with murder, accused of smuggling drugs to inmate via kiss
Biden signs bill making benefits available to families of officers who die by suicide
