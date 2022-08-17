8/17: Red and Blue

Biden signs bill making benefits available to families of officers who die by suicide

Woman charged with murder, accused of smuggling drugs to inmate via kiss

Pence says he'd "consider" appearing before Jan. 6 committee if asked

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash subpoena in election probe

Lowe's announces $55 million bonus for hourly employees to offset inflation

Weisselberg to plead guilty, could testify against Trump Org. in fraud case

Many feared dead after bombing at mosque in Kabul

CDC director announces shake-up of the organization, citing COVID mistakes

Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in primary, says "now the real work begins"

Results of primaries in Wyoming and Alaska; Biden administration cancels $3.9B in student debt

