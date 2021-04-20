Live

Watch CBSN Live

08/14: Salvanto, Collins, Leavitt

With less than 90 days until the general election, "Face the Nation" brings you the latest news from the campaign trail, with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto, a guest panel on presidents, and others.
