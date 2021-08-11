8/10: Red and Blue

Andrew Cuomo Resigns
Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment claims, says "The best way I can help now is to step aside"
Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill in strong bipartisan vote
Florida school board to require masks despite ban
DOJ and New Jersey agree on reforms for notorious women's prison
Who is Kathy Hochul, New York's soon-to-be first female governor?
Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped
New vaccinations have nearly doubled from last month
96,000 fish killed after chlorine leak at seafood facility
West Virginia college to charge unvaccinated students $750
Cuomo Resigns
Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment claims
Watch: Fallout from Cuomo's resignation
Biden says apart from personal behavior, Cuomo did a "hell of a job" as governor
Watch: Cuomo announces resignation as N.Y. governor
Cuomo accuser details groping allegations, says governor is lying
Who is Kathy Hochul, New York's soon-to-be first female governor?
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns; Minorities drive U.S. population growth
