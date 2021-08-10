Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Watch Live: Cuomo speaks after attorney launches public defense
Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill in strong bipartisan vote
Students evacuated after active shooter reported at Tennessee school
What happens to migrants with COVID at the border
Controversy over Texas mask mandate ban heats up
Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis
Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter — again
Video of deputy's purported fentanyl near-death experience doubted
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over alleged abuse
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
08/10: CBSN AM
Southern hospitals swamped with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients; Next child tax credit coming this week
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On