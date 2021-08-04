8/4: CBSN AM

Sign Up For Newsletters

Athletes to follow during the Olympic Games

Extraordinary Olympic moments that outshined the competition

Olympic high jumpers from Qatar and Italy share gold medal

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam in Olympic return

Rafael Nadal on mental health and returning from injury

Biden says U.S. has sent 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad

Navy IDs sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed U.S. ship

Emperor penguins may be listed as threatened due to climate change

Arkansas' GOP governor wants to undo ban on mask mandates

Trump asks court to block IRS from giving tax records to House

Governor Andrew Cuomo faces growing calls to resign; Missouri working to combat surge in COVID-19 cases.

