8/3: CBS News Mornings

Airbnb and new owner apologize for "1830s slave cabin" listing

"Hero" abducted girl's escape leads to discovery of two bodies

911 call: Air traffic controllers say co-pilot "jumped" from plane

Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"

Arizona House speaker who testified at Jan. 6 hearing loses GOP primary

Kansas voters uphold right to abortion

Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs from Taiwan; Sandy Hook parents say Alex Jones' lies created a "living hell"

