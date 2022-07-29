CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Veterans shocked burn pit legislation fails to advance in Senate
Mulvaney tells House Jan. 6 committee he was "checked out" by then
What's in Senate Democrats' new health care, climate and tax proposal
At least 8 dead in wake of flooding, power outages in eastern Kentucky
San Francisco issues monkeypox emergency; N.Y. calls it "imminent threat"
Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?
House OKs measure subsidizing semiconductor chip production, sending bill to Biden
Baby boomers facing spike in homelessness
FBI seeks to settle claims brought by victims of Larry Nassar
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
7/28: Red and Blue
U.S. economy shrinks for second consecutive quarter; Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On