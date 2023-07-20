7/20: CBS News Mornings

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse needs a redesign in a warming world

Man, 3 sons convicted of selling bleach as fake COVID cure

Girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget awarded $800,000 in damages

Miami woman, 18, allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

Man dies in Death Valley as temperatures hit 121 degrees

Long-term medicine shortages likely after tornado damages Pfizer plant

One winning ticket sold for $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot

Official concedes 8-year-old who died in U.S. custody could have been saved

IRS whistleblower speaks out in Hunter Biden probe; summer camps offering more educational and emotional support.

