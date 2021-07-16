Surfside Condo Collapse
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Floods kill more than 100 after record rainfall in western Europe
SWAT commander killed, 4 wounded after standoff with gunman
Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist killed in Afghanistan
Congresswoman arrested while protesting on Capitol Hill
Sailor becomes 1st woman to complete Navy special warfare training
Rents are going through the roof across much of the U.S.
Pilot dies after fall from hot-air balloon in Vermont
Ugandan athlete goes missing in Japan before Tokyo Olympics
Illinois becomes first state to ban police from lying to minors
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Female owned brewery bringing changes
American alleged target of Iranian kidnappers
England soccer players receive racist abuse
Rising photographer Flo Ngala shifts focus
Asha Walker talks Health in the Hood nonprofit
Faith Ringgold's art of fearlessness and joy
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
7/16: CBSN AM
Los Angeles reinstates indoor mask mandate; Judge delays sentencing in Mollie Tibbetts case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On