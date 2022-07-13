GOP arm for state legislative races expands target map to include 4 states

3 kids' bodies found in car at bottom of pond near body of man

Once beaten by colleagues, Michael Cox is now Boston's police commissioner

Social media platforms failing to keep LGBTQ users safe, report says

Secret Service agent sent home from Israel after alleged "physical encounter"

6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake in Colorado

Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest in more than 40 years

Uvalde mayor slams media for early release of shooting video

New video released from Uvalde rampage; recession fears rattle Americans.

7/13: CBS News Mornings New video released from Uvalde rampage; recession fears rattle Americans.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On