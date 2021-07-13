Surfside Condo Collapse
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Texas Democrats who fled state call for federal voting rights bills
Florida condo collapse death toll climbs to 95
Watch Live: Biden to deliver major voting rights speech
Trump Organization CFO removed as officer of subsidiaries after charges
Haitians hope to claim asylum in U.S. after president killed
Fire guts COVID ward, killing at least 92 in Iraqi hospital
England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on
Deadly riots and looting in South Africa after ex-president jailed
Football-sized goldfish invade lakes and ponds
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
7/13: CBSN AM
FDA notes rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; CBSN New York's "Breaking the Stigma" focuses on mental health
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On