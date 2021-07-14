Surfside Condo Collapse
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden denounces "21st century Jim Crow assault" on voting access
Desperate travelers face high prices, crowded vacation spots
Oregon wildfire becomes biggest in the nation
Social Security checks may see biggest hike in four decades
Texas Senate passes bill that is stalled since House Dems left
Texas Democrats call for federal voting rights bills
U.S. will not give refuge to those fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat
U.S. assigns more staff to review DACA request backlog
17 million gallons of sewage discharged into ocean in California
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
7/13: Red and Blue
President Biden calls for voting rights protections; Texas Democrats stage walk out to delay vote
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On