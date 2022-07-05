7/5: CBS News Mornings

11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in Indiana

Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche

NATO allies sign accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

Watch Live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 soldiers for heroism in Vietnam

One family's wrenching decision to sell girl into marriage for food

Grandfather visiting from Mexico among the parade shooting victims

"My wife is struggling": Brittney Griner's wife on WNBA star's detention

At least 6 killed in shooting at Illinois parade; person of interest in custody

