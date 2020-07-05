Coronavirus Updates
World Health Organization chief says virus outbreak is "accelerating"
Video shows 7 men restraining Black teen who died
Black man claims group of assailants threatened to "get a noose"
Florida says schools must reopen despite COVID-19 surge
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Tammy Duckworth responds after Tucker Carlson suggests she hates America
U.S. considers banning TikTok and other apps, Pompeo says
Detective on leave over posts ridiculing Seattle protesters struck by car
Halle Berry apologizes after talking about transgender role
CBS Weekend News, July 5, 2020
COVID-19 cases spike 41% in 3 weeks; Men convicted of killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl could soon walk free.
