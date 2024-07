America Decides Special: The Voices Behind the Polls For a special Independence Day edition of America Decides, CBS Reports goes behind the polls for unfiltered conversations with voters about the state of freedom and the American Dream. The half-hour documentary is followed by an America Decides panel of CBS News political contributors including Anthony Salvanto, Major Garrett, Fin Gomez, and Caitlin Huey-Burns who break down what it all might mean for the election in November.