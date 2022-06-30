Demonstrators arrested after blocking intersection near Supreme Court

Widow of truck driver killed in Amtrak collision files wrongful death suit

4 dead, 3 injured after car chase with suspected human smuggler in Texas

Navy finds Hawaii water crisis worsened by "failure of on-scene leadership"

Travelers, airlines gear up for potential cancellations over holiday weekend

Biden says he'd support eliminating filibuster to codify Roe

Ketanji Brown Jackson officially becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

6/30: Red and Blue SCOTUS announces two major decisions; Stonewall National Museum preserves LGBTQ+ history

