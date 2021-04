06/30: Wildfire engulfs homes in Washington state; Misty Copeland makes ballet history The massive Sleepy Hollow wildfire, fueled by strong winds and scorching heat, burned through Wenatchee, Washington, destroying 24 homes and forcing thousands to evacuate. Joanna Small of CBS affiliate KIRO reports; Misty Copeland was named the American Ballet Theater's first female African-American principal dancer. CBS News' Bill Whitaker reports on her history making honor.