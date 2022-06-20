6/20: Red and Blue

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Kremlin: 2 Americans feared captured in Ukraine not protected by Geneva Conventions

Tuesday's House Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressuring state officials

Brittney Griner's wife says U.S. embassy failed to patch through call from detained star

Biden says he'll decide soon on possible gas tax holiday

Missouri Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens hunts opponents with guns in ad

How can you financially prepare for a recession?

