6/17: CBS News Mornings

Russia sentences U.S. teacher to 14 years for "large-scale" pot smuggling

Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of college student

U.K. orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S. on spying charges

FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for kids under 5 years old

"Hero" at Alabama church shooting subdued gunman, police say

Jan. 6 Committee highlights Pence pressure campaign; Mortgage rates climb to highest in years.

