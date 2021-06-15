6/14: Red and Blue

Pride Month
Ukraine leader: Our war with Putin could soon be America's
Senate confirms Biden's pick to powerful federal appeals court
McConnell: GOP Senate wouldn't fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024
Biden declines to preview what he wants from Putin
Massive chemical fire at Illinois plant could burn for days
Dangerous heat wave threatens drought-stricken West
Unruly airline passengers face thousands in fines
"In The Heights" director addresses colorism accusations
Philips recalls ventilators and sleep apnea CPAP machines
Meet the mother-son TikTok stars shattering gender norms
Simone Biles readies for her final Olympics
"In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos on Latino representation in musical theater
Biden to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Interracial marriages now more common, but not without challenges
