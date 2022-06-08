CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Uvalde survivor, victim's parents deliver emotional testimony at House hearing
Man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's home charged with attempted murder
Trump officials complained about quick reunifications of migrant families
House passes package of gun control bills in response to Buffalo and Uvalde shootings
Moderna says updated COVID booster is superior to original
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to testify in Jan. 6 hearing
Arizona executes man for killing 8-year-old girl in 1984
Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary by 951 votes, final tally shows
Bill Cosby accuser says he molested her at age 16 at Playboy Mansion
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
6/8: Red and Blue
Gas prices reach record high average per gallon; Biden to attend G7 & NATO meetings on Ukraine
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On