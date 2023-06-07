6/7: America Decides

Father of missing Minnesota woman's children arrested on murder charge

Bannon subpoenaed by grand jury in Jan. 6 investigation

White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor through front door arrested

Former Trump attorney thinks Trump could be indicted in Florida

"Bob's Burgers" actor charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack

DeSantis says he doesn't "have sympathy" for sanctuary states

Trump informed he is target of special counsel criminal probe

Pence launches 2024 bid scolding Trump over Jan. 6; What ex-Trump attorney says of probes and special counsel Jack Smith

