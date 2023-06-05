6/5: CBS News Mornings

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley outlines her position on abortion

School district restricts Bible after complaint calls it "sex-ridden"

Suspect in Natalie Holloway case to be transferred to U.S. this week

Jets intercept plane that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia

Supreme Court agrees to hear fight over "Trump Too Small" trademark

Navy releases video of U.S. destroyer's close call with Chinese warship

Pence officially files paperwork to run for president

Bodies of 3 men recovered from Iowa building collapse site

Trump attorneys met at Justice Department for just under 2 hours

U.S. fighter jets scrambled to intercept plane; Miami Heat win Game 2 of NBA Finals.

