05/30: Shinseki resigns amid VA hospital furor; Ohio man finds his (birthday) calling Hours before stepping down, Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki publicly apologized for the VA scandal and told a conference on homeless veterans that senior level bureaucrats lied to him about delays in patient care; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Jim Gagnon who's makes a genuine effort to reach out and touch someone. The 87-year-old retired salesman celebrates birthdays of people he doesn't even know.