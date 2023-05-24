DeSantis 2024 Run
Jay-Z And Beyoncé's New Pad
Bone Broth: Healthy Or Hype?
Iguana In Toilet
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims still seek answers 1 year later
Jan. 6 defendant who put foot on desk in Pelosi's office to be sentenced
Baby bison killed after man "disturbed" the animal in Yellowstone
Father beaten to death in front of home after incident at child's school, family says
Pittsburgh student fatally shoots another student outside school, police say
Trump attorneys request meeting with attorney general amid special counsel probes
Super Typhoon Mawar slams Guam as Category 4 storm
95-year-old tasered by police in nursing home dies of her injuries
Feds probing if baby-formula makers colluded over state contracts
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
5/24: CBS News Mornings
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to declare his 2024 presidential run; one year since the Uvalde school massacre.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On