Defense witness Robert Costello expected back on the stand in Trump's "hush money" trial; Congress demands FAA reassess plane seat size safety and evacuation testing.

5/21: CBS Morning News Defense witness Robert Costello expected back on the stand in Trump's "hush money" trial; Congress demands FAA reassess plane seat size safety and evacuation testing.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On