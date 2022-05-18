5/18: CBS News Mornings

U.S. ranked as the top nation for illegally hiding money

Messages appear to show Buffalo shooting suspect's months-long plan

Number of guns made in the U.S. nearly tripled since 2000

"Reduce the harm": New supervised drug sites aim to prevent overdoses

"Killer clown" trial delayed with witnesses for 1990 crime hard to find

U.S. Soccer to pay women's and men's teams equally in milestone

Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing unarmed civilian

President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison"; tweet leads to skepticism over Twitter deal

