5/16: Red and Blue

Pentagon officials to testify on UFOs

Without ad revenue, Truth Social banks on exclusive Trump posts

Biden to return U.S. troops to Somalia

Abbott baby formula plant could reopen in two weeks

New details emerge about suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting

10 dead, 3 injured in Buffalo shooting; officials work to address baby formula shortage

