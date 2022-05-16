Has U.S. entered different phase in COVID-19 pandemic? While Americans are ready to be done with the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent spike in cases proves the pandemic is not done with us just yet. There has been some debate over whether the virus has reached an endemic phase where the patterns become predictable, leaving fewer people at risk of serious illness. But health officials warn the endemic phase has not begun yet. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, joined CBS News to discuss.