Most big employers say they are mandating COVID-19 vaccines

Former officer Kim Potter will testify in her trial, attorney says

U.S. officials expect vaccines to retain some effectiveness against Omicron

2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the most expensive on record

First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over texts with Andrew Cuomo's team

3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Michigan high school

Whistleblower says Trump administration ignored warnings about coronavirus; 5-year-old aspiring teacher takes over kindergarten class

CBS Evening News, May 14, 2020 Whistleblower says Trump administration ignored warnings about coronavirus; 5-year-old aspiring teacher takes over kindergarten class

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On