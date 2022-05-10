Travelers on Lufthansa flight allege racism against Jewish passengers

Gas prices hit a new record high of $4.37 per gallon

Captured inmate told officers: "My wife… just shot herself in the head"

Ex-Haitian senator charged in U.S. for alleged role in presidential assassination

2 more journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

Watch Live: Sheriff gives updates on inmate's capture and jail official's death

Russia pounds Odesa as Ukraine war delivers Putin no "clear victories"

5/10: CBS News Mornings Alabama inmate captured in Indiana; Queen Elizabeth not opening UK Parliament.

