Vida Blue, A's legend who won 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

Teen dies after getting trapped under sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

South Carolina doctors give young Ukraine war refugee the gift of sound

Zelenskyy vows on VE Day to defeat Putin "just as Nazism was defeated"

8 dead after SUV strikes crowd outside Texas migrant shelter

Wisconsin deputy fatally shot by DUI suspect who then killed himself

Neely family says man accused in subway death should "be in prison"

Authorities investigating Texas mall shooter's possible extremist ties; 76ers' James Harden honors Michigan State University shooting victim at NBA playoffs.

