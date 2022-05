Parents still seeking "truth" 15 years after Madeleine McCann vanished

New York governor Kathy Hochul selects new lieutenant governor

Australian jailed for 1988 cliff-top murder of gay American Scott Johnson

U.S. prepares 19,000 beds for potential migrant children influx

U.S. gets permission from Fiji to seize Russian-owned mega-yacht

Biden says "stability of our law" requires Supreme Court to uphold Roe

Mystery liver disease kills 3 more kids after "significant increase" in cases

Democrats search for path forward if Supreme Court strikes down Roe

Politico: Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights in reported draft opinion; Celebrities decked out in "Gilded Age" glamour during Manhattan event

