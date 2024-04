Jury selection continues in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York City; Hawaii attorney general releases report on Maui wildfires.

4/18: CBS Morning News Jury selection continues in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York City; Hawaii attorney general releases report on Maui wildfires.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On